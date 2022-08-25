Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Rico Garcia from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Louis Head and Phoenix Sanders to Norfolk. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the 15-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated 2B Phil Gosselin for assignment. Placed 1B Jared Walsh on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake (PCL). Claimed LHP Rob Zastrynzy off waivers from New York Mets.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Acquired G Patrick Beverley from Utah in exchange for G Talen Horton-Tucker and F Stanley Johnson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released LB Trent Harris from injured reserve with a settlement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released LB Khalan Tolson and DB Duke Dawson from injured reserve with settlements.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DB Jayson Stanley from injured reserve with a settlement.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Christian Sam from injured reserve with a settlement.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Jeremiah Gemmel. Waived LB Barrington Wade with an injury designation.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Matt Amendola.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived K Jake Verity. Signed P Matt Haack.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Derrick Gore with an injury settlement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released P Jordan Berry. Waived DL Tyarise Stevenson with an injury settlement. Signed CB Tye Smith.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released CB Malcolm Butler from injured reserve with a settlement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Tanney Hudson. Released WR Robert Foster from injured reserve with a settlement.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed CB Josh Blackwell.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Cyril Grayson with an injury designation. Signed OLB Genard Avery. Waived OT Jonathan Hubbard from injured reserve with a settlement.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released LB Nathan Gerry from injured reserve with a settlement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced an agreement with Atlanta (ECHL) as a new affiliate.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed G Peter Thome to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Brandon Vazquez to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Announced majority owner and chairman Ted Segal finalized buyout of Gabriel Brener, Oscar De La Hoya and Ben Guill in addition, Lyle Ayes has become an equity investor.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Matt Polster to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Matt Nocita.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Tiernny Wiltshire for the remainder of the 2022 season.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Marissa Sheva and F Audrey Harding for the remainder of the season. Placed D Emily Scott on the season-ending injury list.

U.S. Soccer

U.S. SOCCER — Named Patricia Toledo head coach U.S. Under-16 Women’s Youth National Team.

COLLEGE

FERRUM — Named Gary Holden associate director of athletics.

MEMPHIS — Named Julian Henson and Ryan Huber assistant baseball coaches.

