Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tigers head into matchup with the White Sox on losing streak

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (43-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -208, Tigers +173; over/under is 8 runs

Detroit Tigers (43-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -208, Tigers +173; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to end a five-game slide with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 57-56 overall and 26-29 in home games. The White Sox have gone 33-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit is 43-71 overall and 18-38 in road games. The Tigers are 23-49 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The White Sox hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 10-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 11 home runs while slugging .379. Harold Castro is 11-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 2-8, .198 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|19 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOT -...
8|19 MINDHUNTER #5 Meeting the Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories