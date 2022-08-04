Timbers’ unbeaten streak reaches 9 with draw vs Nashville

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Santiago Moreno scored in the 27th minute and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to nine games with a 1-1 draw against Nashville on Wednesday night. The Timbers’ last loss was on May 28. Teal Bunbury scored for Nashville, which finished with its third straight draw. Both Western Conference teams are angling for a spot in the MLS playoffs. Nashville (8-7-10) is above the line in the standings in... READ MORE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Santiago Moreno scored in the 27th minute and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to nine games with a 1-1 draw against Nashville on Wednesday night.

The Timbers’ last loss was on May 28.

Teal Bunbury scored for Nashville, which finished with its third straight draw.

Both Western Conference teams are angling for a spot in the MLS playoffs. Nashville (8-7-10) is above the line in the standings in sixth, while the Timbers (7-6-11) are eighth, just behind Seattle.

Portland was short-handed. Claudio Bravo and Eryk Williamson both sat out because of hamstring injuries. The Timbers were also without Diego Chara and Dairon Asprilla because of yellow card accumulation.

Bunbury scored in the 20th minute, and Moreno equalized some seven minutes later.

Nathan Fogaca nearly scored on a breakaway for the Timbers in stoppage time, but the ball sailed into the side netting.

Alex Muyl and Daniel Lovitz were back in the starting lineup for Nashville after missing its last game because of yellow cards.

Defender Shaq Moore made his second appearance for Nashville after joining the team from Spanish second-division club Tenerife. Moore has made 15 appearances for the United States, including two this year as the team qualified for the World Cup.

