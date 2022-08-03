Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Titans place reserve center Munyer on IR, sign 2 players

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 10:44 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed center Daniel Munyer on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive back Terrell Bonds on Wednesday.

The Titans also waived injured defensive back Chris Williamson. Munyer, playing center behind starter Ben Jones and Corey Levin, left Tuesday’s practice early and went indoors with a trainer.

The 6-foot-3 Wright was a three-year starter at Tulsa. He spent the 2019 season on Cleveland’s practice squad and...

READ MORE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed center Daniel Munyer on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive back Terrell Bonds on Wednesday.

The Titans also waived injured defensive back Chris Williamson. Munyer, playing center behind starter Ben Jones and Corey Levin, left Tuesday’s practice early and went indoors with a trainer.

The 6-foot-3 Wright was a three-year starter at Tulsa. He spent the 2019 season on Cleveland’s practice squad and 2020 on Atlanta’s practice squad. Wright was released by Chicago last week.

Bonds played 10 games in the USFL this spring with one interception. Undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2019, he spent much of his first two seasons on Baltimore’s practice squad. He played four games for the Ravens in 2020. He also played for Memphis of the AAF in 2018.

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and esteemed industry leaders will provide their perspectives on securing identity in a zero trust environment.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories