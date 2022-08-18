On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tolkin scores lift Red Bulls past Atlanta United 2-1

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 1:49 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — John Tolkin scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the New York Red Bulls over Atlanta United on Wednesday.

Tolkin’s goal came in the 15th minute to put the Red Bulls (11-8-7) on top 2-0. Cristian Casseres Jr got an assist on the goal.

The Red Bulls also got one goal from Lewis Morgan.

Josef Martinez scored the only goal for United (7-10-8).

ATLANTA (AP) — John Tolkin scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the New York Red Bulls over Atlanta United on Wednesday.

Tolkin’s goal came in the 15th minute to put the Red Bulls (11-8-7) on top 2-0. Cristian Casseres Jr got an assist on the goal.

The Red Bulls also got one goal from Lewis Morgan.

Josef Martinez scored the only goal for United (7-10-8).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

The Red Bulls outshot United 12-10. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Carlos Miguel saved four of the five shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Rocco Rios Novo saved three of the five shots he faced for United.

The Red Bulls next play on Saturday against Cincinnati at home, and United will visit the Columbus Crew on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|25 Luke AFB Tech Expo
8|25 The Future of Government Cybersecurity:...
8|25 Demystifying Zero Trust for Government...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories