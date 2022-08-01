Trending:
The Associated Press
August 1, 2022
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 96 365 120 69 .329
Freeman LAD 101 394 128 70 .325
T.Turner LAD 101 411 127 61 .309
Iglesias Col 86 314 96 36 .306
Bell Was 102 371 112 52 .302
S.Marte NYM 84 342 103 57 .301
Riley Atl 101 396 119 61 .301
Bohm Phi 94 354 106 51 .299
Lux LAD 93 294 88 50 .299
Swanson Atl 103 395 117 68 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; Olson, Atlanta, 21; 5 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 85; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 73; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66; Freeman, Los Angeles, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 65.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-4.

Top Stories