The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 9:47 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 91 336 112 56 .333
Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324
Bogaerts Bos 99 364 115 57 .316
Benintendi KC 97 357 112 41 .314
T.Anderson ChW 73 305 95 48 .311
Kirk Tor 90 296 92 48 .311
Alvarez Hou 86 300 93 67 .310
Gurriel Jr. Tor 92 336 104 44 .310
France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308
J.Abreu ChW 99 378 114 54 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 91; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 70; Tucker, Houston, 65; A.García, Texas, 63; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Rizzo, New York, 62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

