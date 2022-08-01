AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 91 336 112 56 .333 Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324 Bogaerts Bos 99 364 115 57 .316 Benintendi KC 97 357 112 41 .314 T.Anderson ChW 73 305 95 48 .311 Kirk Tor 90 296 92 48 .311 Alvarez Hou 86 300 93 67 .310 Gurriel Jr. Tor 92 336 104 44 .310 France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308 J.Abreu ChW 99 378 114 54 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 91; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 70; Tucker, Houston, 65; A.García, Texas, 63; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Rizzo, New York, 62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

