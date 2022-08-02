Trending:
The Associated Press
August 2, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 92 341 113 56 .331
Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324
T.Anderson ChW 74 310 97 48 .313
Bogaerts Bos 100 368 115 57 .313
Benintendi KC 98 360 112 41 .311
Kirk Tor 90 296 92 48 .311
Gurriel Jr. Tor 92 336 104 44 .310
France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308
Alvarez Hou 87 302 93 67 .308
Giménez Cle 91 297 90 39 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 71; Rizzo, New York, 65; Tucker, Houston, 65; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

Top Stories