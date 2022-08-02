AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 92 341 113 56 .331 Devers Bos 87 349 113 62 .324 T.Anderson ChW 74 310 97 48 .313 Bogaerts Bos 100 368 115 57 .313 Benintendi KC 98 360 112 41 .311 Kirk Tor 90 296 92 48 .311 Gurriel Jr. Tor 92 336 104 44 .310 France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308 Alvarez Hou 87 302 93 67 .308 Giménez Cle 91 297 90 39 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 71; Rizzo, New York, 65; Tucker, Houston, 65; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

