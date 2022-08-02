AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
92
341
113
56
.331
Devers Bos
87
349
113
62
.324
T.Anderson ChW
74
310
97
48
.313
Bogaerts Bos
100
368
115
57
.313
Benintendi KC
98
360
112
41
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 71; Rizzo, New York, 65; Tucker, Houston, 65; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.
