NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|97
|368
|122
|70
|.332
|Freeman LAD
|102
|399
|131
|72
|.328
|Iglesias Col
|88
|323
|100
|38
|.310
|T.Turner LAD
|102
|414
|128
|62
|.309
|Bell Was
|103
|375
|113
|52
|.301
|Swanson Atl
|104
|399
|120
|69
|.301
|S.Marte NYM
|86
|350
|105
|58
|.300
|Riley Atl
|102
|400
|120
|62
|.300
|McNeil NYM
|90
|316
|94
|42
|.297
|Bohm Phi
|95
|358
|106
|51
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 86; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 81; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 75; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Tellez, Milwaukee, 66; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3.
