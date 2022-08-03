Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 12:26 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
97
368
122
70
.332

Freeman LAD
102
399
131
72
.328

        Insight by Contrast...

READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 97 368 122 70 .332
Freeman LAD 102 399 131 72 .328
Iglesias Col 88 323 100 38 .310
T.Turner LAD 102 414 128 62 .309
Bell Was 103 375 113 52 .301
Swanson Atl 104 399 120 69 .301
S.Marte NYM 86 350 105 58 .300
Riley Atl 102 400 120 62 .300
McNeil NYM 90 316 94 42 .297
Bohm Phi 95 358 106 51 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 86; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 81; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 75; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Tellez, Milwaukee, 66; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3.

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, learn how organizations are curating the best digital experience for citizens and customers alike.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
8|9 Implementing Proactive Security with...
8|9 Cybersecurity Executive Order:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories