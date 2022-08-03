AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|93
|346
|114
|57
|.329
|Devers Bos
|88
|353
|115
|63
|.326
|T.Anderson ChW
|75
|315
|99
|49
|.314
|Bogaerts Bos
|100
|368
|115
|57
|.313
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|93
|340
|106
|44
|.312
|France Sea
|87
|344
|106
|39
|.308
|Kirk Tor
|91
|299
|92
|48
|.308
|Benintendi NYY
|99
|364
|112
|41
|.308
|Alvarez Hou
|88
|306
|94
|67
|.307
|Giménez Cle
|92
|299
|91
|40
|.304
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 85; Alvarez, Houston, 71; Rizzo, New York, 66; Tucker, Houston, 65; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.
