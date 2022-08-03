Trending:
The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 12:25 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 93 346 114 57 .329
Devers Bos 88 353 115 63 .326
T.Anderson ChW 75 315 99 49 .314
Bogaerts Bos 100 368 115 57 .313
Gurriel Jr. Tor 93 340 106 44 .312
France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308
Kirk Tor 91 299 92 48 .308
Benintendi NYY 99 364 112 41 .308
Alvarez Hou 88 306 94 67 .307
Giménez Cle 92 299 91 40 .304

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 85; Alvarez, Houston, 71; Rizzo, New York, 66; Tucker, Houston, 65; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

Top Stories