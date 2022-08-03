AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 93 346 114 57 .329 Devers Bos 88 353 115 63 .326 T.Anderson ChW 75 315 99 49 .314 Bogaerts Bos 100 368 115 57 .313 Gurriel Jr. Tor 93 340 106 44 .312 France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308 Kirk Tor 91 299 92 48 .308 Benintendi NYY 99 364 112 41 .308 Alvarez Hou 88 306 94 67 .307 Giménez Cle 92 299 91 40 .304

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 85; Alvarez, Houston, 71; Rizzo, New York, 66; Tucker, Houston, 65; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

