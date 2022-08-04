On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 98 372 123 71 .331
Freeman LAD 104 407 132 72 .324
Iglesias Col 90 330 102 39 .309
T.Turner LAD 104 422 129 62 .306
McNeil NYM 91 321 97 43 .302
Swanson Atl 105 403 121 69 .300
Bell Was 104 377 113 54 .300
Riley Atl 103 404 121 62 .300
S.Marte NYM 87 354 106 59 .299
Hoerner ChC 88 314 93 33 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 28; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 24; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 88; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 76; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Tellez, Milwaukee, 68; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Alcantara, Miami, 10-4; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5.

Top Stories