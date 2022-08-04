On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 12:56 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 93 346 114 57 .329
Devers Bos 89 357 115 63 .322
T.Anderson ChW 76 319 100 50 .313
Bogaerts Bos 101 372 116 58 .312
Gurriel Jr. Tor 94 344 107 45 .311
France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308
Benintendi NYY 100 367 112 42 .305
Kirk Tor 92 302 92 48 .305
Alvarez Hou 89 310 94 67 .303
J.Abreu ChW 102 391 118 57 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 72; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; A.García, Texas, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Santander, Baltimore, 59.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

Top Stories