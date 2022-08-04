AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 93 346 114 57 .329 Devers Bos 89 357 115 63 .322 T.Anderson ChW 76 319 100 50 .313 Bogaerts Bos 101 372 116 58 .312 Gurriel Jr. Tor 94 344 107 45 .311 France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308 Benintendi NYY 100 367 112 42 .305 Kirk Tor 92 302 92 48 .305 Alvarez Hou 89 310 94 67 .303 J.Abreu ChW 102 391 118 57 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 72; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; A.García, Texas, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Santander, Baltimore, 59.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

