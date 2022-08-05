Trending:
The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 5:52 pm
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 99 376 125 72 .332
Freeman LAD 105 411 133 72 .324
Iglesias Col 91 335 105 40 .313
T.Turner LAD 105 426 130 63 .305
Bell Was 105 380 115 55 .303
McNeil NYM 92 325 98 43 .302
S.Marte NYM 88 358 107 60 .299
Lux LAD 97 309 92 53 .298
Riley Atl 104 407 121 62 .297
Swanson Atl 106 407 121 69 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Alonso, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 25; Cron, Colorado, 22; 7 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 91; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 77; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Tellez, Milwaukee, 68; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-5; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 12-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Alcantara, Miami, 10-4; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5.

