AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Arraez Min

94

350

114

57

.326 Devers Bos

90

360

116

63

.322 Insight by Contrast... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 94 350 114 57 .326 Devers Bos 90 360 116 63 .322 Gurriel Jr. Tor 95 348 109 47 .313 T.Anderson ChW 77 324 100 50 .309 Bogaerts Bos 102 376 116 58 .309 France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308 Benintendi KC 100 367 112 42 .305 Alvarez Hou 90 312 95 68 .304 Kirk Tor 93 304 92 48 .303 J.Abreu ChW 103 394 119 58 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 72; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; A.García, Texas, 64; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.