AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
94
350
114
57
.326
Devers Bos
90
360
116
63
.322
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|94
|350
|114
|57
|.326
|Devers Bos
|90
|360
|116
|63
|.322
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|95
|348
|109
|47
|.313
|T.Anderson ChW
|77
|324
|100
|50
|.309
|Bogaerts Bos
|102
|376
|116
|58
|.309
|France Sea
|87
|344
|106
|39
|.308
|Benintendi KC
|100
|367
|112
|42
|.305
|Alvarez Hou
|90
|312
|95
|68
|.304
|Kirk Tor
|93
|304
|92
|48
|.303
|J.Abreu ChW
|103
|394
|119
|58
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 72; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; A.García, Texas, 64; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 59.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.