Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 5:52 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
94
350
114
57
.326

Devers Bos
90
360
116
63
.322

        Insight by Contrast...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 94 350 114 57 .326
Devers Bos 90 360 116 63 .322
Gurriel Jr. Tor 95 348 109 47 .313
T.Anderson ChW 77 324 100 50 .309
Bogaerts Bos 102 376 116 58 .309
France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308
Benintendi KC 100 367 112 42 .305
Alvarez Hou 90 312 95 68 .304
Kirk Tor 93 304 92 48 .303
J.Abreu ChW 103 394 119 58 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 22.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 72; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; A.García, Texas, 64; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and esteemed industry leaders will provide their perspectives on securing identity in a zero trust environment.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|12 2022 Procurement Playbook - NRC -...
8|12 Public Sector Event: Analytics for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories