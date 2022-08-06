Trending:
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 100 379 125 73 .330
Freeman LAD 105 411 133 72 .324
J.Iglesias Col 91 335 105 40 .313
T.Turner LAD 105 426 130 63 .305
McNeil NYM 93 330 100 45 .303
Bell Was 105 380 115 55 .303
Swanson Atl 107 412 123 71 .299
Lux LAD 97 309 92 53 .298
S.Marte NYM 89 363 108 60 .298
Riley Atl 105 411 122 64 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 34; Alonso, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 25; Tellez, Milwaukee, 22; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 91; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 77; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Tellez, Milwaukee, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 69; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 68; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 67.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-5; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 12-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Alcantara, Miami, 10-4; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5.

