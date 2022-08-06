Trending:
The Associated Press
August 6, 2022 12:03 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 95 355 114 57 .321
Devers Bos 90 360 116 63 .322
Bogaerts Bos 102 376 116 58 .309
Gurriel Jr. Tor 96 353 110 47 .312
France Sea 87 344 106 39 .308
Alvarez Hou 91 317 97 69 .306
T.Anderson ChW 78 328 100 50 .305
Benintendi NYY 101 371 113 42 .305
Kirk Tor 94 305 92 48 .302
Robert ChW 76 313 94 49 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; A.García, Texas, 65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3.

Top Stories