AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|97
|365
|120
|59
|.329
|Devers Bos
|93
|373
|117
|64
|.314
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|98
|362
|113
|47
|.312
|Bogaerts Bos
|105
|389
|121
|59
|.311
|France Sea
|90
|356
|109
|40
|.306
|Benintendi KC
|103
|377
|115
|44
|.305
|T.Anderson ChW
|79
|332
|100
|50
|.301
|Judge NYY
|105
|399
|120
|91
|.301
|J.Abreu ChW
|106
|406
|122
|59
|.300
|Alvarez Hou
|93
|323
|97
|69
|.300
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 97; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 60.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3.
