The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 12:11 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 97 365 120 59 .329
Devers Bos 93 373 117 64 .314
Gurriel Jr. Tor 98 362 113 47 .312
Bogaerts Bos 105 389 121 59 .311
France Sea 91 360 110 41 .306
Benintendi KC 103 377 115 44 .305
T.Anderson ChW 79 332 100 50 .301
Judge NYY 105 399 120 91 .301
J.Abreu ChW 106 406 122 59 .300
Alvarez Hou 93 323 97 69 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 97; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Stanton, New York, 61; 3 tied at 60.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3.

Top Stories