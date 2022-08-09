AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 97 365 120 59 .329 Devers Bos 93 373 117 64 .314 Gurriel Jr. Tor 98 362 113 47 .312 Bogaerts Bos 105 389 121 59 .311 France Sea 91 360 110 41 .306 Benintendi KC 103 377 115 44 .305 T.Anderson ChW 79 332 100 50 .301 Judge NYY 105 399 120 91 .301 J.Abreu ChW 106 406 122 59 .300 Alvarez Hou 93 323 97 69 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 97; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Stanton, New York, 61; 3 tied at 60.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3.

