The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 12:00 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 97 365 120 59 .329
Devers Bos 94 377 117 64 .310
Bogaerts Bos 106 394 122 61 .310
Gurriel Jr. Tor 99 366 113 47 .309
Benintendi NYY 104 381 117 45 .307
Kirk Tor 98 321 98 49 .305
Judge NYY 106 403 122 93 .303
France Sea 92 364 110 41 .302
Giménez Cle 97 318 96 42 .302
T.Anderson ChW 79 332 100 50 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 98; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 71; Tucker, Houston, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

Top Stories