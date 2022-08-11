AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
97
365
120
59
.329
Devers Bos
95
381
118
64
.310
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|97
|365
|120
|59
|.329
|Devers Bos
|95
|381
|118
|64
|.310
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|99
|366
|113
|47
|.309
|Bogaerts Bos
|107
|398
|122
|61
|.307
|Kirk Tor
|98
|321
|98
|49
|.305
|Benintendi KC
|106
|387
|118
|45
|.305
|Giménez Cle
|98
|322
|98
|43
|.304
|Judge NYY
|108
|408
|124
|94
|.304
|T.Anderson ChW
|79
|332
|100
|50
|.301
|Kwan Cle
|97
|357
|107
|54
|.300
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 45; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 71; Tucker, Houston, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.