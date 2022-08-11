Trending:
The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 12:01 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 97 365 120 59 .329
Devers Bos 95 381 118 64 .310
Gurriel Jr. Tor 99 366 113 47 .309
Bogaerts Bos 107 398 122 61 .307
Kirk Tor 98 321 98 49 .305
Benintendi KC 106 387 118 45 .305
Giménez Cle 98 322 98 43 .304
Judge NYY 108 408 124 94 .304
T.Anderson ChW 79 332 100 50 .301
Kwan Cle 97 357 107 54 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 45; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 71; Tucker, Houston, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

