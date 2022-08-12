Trending:
The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 9:55 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
98
369
123
61
.333

Bogaerts Bos
108
401
124
62
.309

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 98 369 123 61 .333
Bogaerts Bos 108 401 124 62 .309
Gurriel Jr. Tor 100 369 113 47 .306
Devers Bos 96 385 118 64 .306
Kirk Tor 99 324 98 49 .302
Benintendi KC 106 387 118 45 .305
Judge NYY 108 408 124 94 .304
Giménez Cle 100 330 100 45 .303
T.Anderson ChW 79 332 100 50 .301
Kwan Cle 99 364 109 57 .299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 45; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 71; Tucker, Houston, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

