The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 12:08 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 98 369 123 61 .333
Bogaerts Bos 109 404 124 63 .307
Devers Bos 97 388 119 64 .307
Gurriel Jr. Tor 100 369 113 47 .306
Judge NYY 109 410 125 96 .305
Benintendi KC 107 391 119 45 .304
Giménez Cle 100 330 100 45 .303
Kirk Tor 99 324 98 49 .302
Robert ChW 82 335 101 51 .301
T.Anderson ChW 79 332 100 50 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Tucker, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 71; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

