AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
99
373
124
61
.332
Giménez Cle
101
332
102
45
.307
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; 2 tied at 23.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 92; Tucker, Houston, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 72; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; 3 tied at 61.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.
