The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 12:16 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
99
373
124
61
.332

Giménez Cle
101
332
102
45
.307

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 99 373 124 61 .332
Giménez Cle 101 332 102 45 .307
Bogaerts Bos 110 409 125 63 .306
Benintendi KC 108 394 120 47 .305
Judge NYY 110 412 125 96 .303
Gurriel Jr. Tor 101 373 113 47 .303
Devers Bos 98 393 119 64 .303
Robert ChW 82 335 101 51 .301
Vaughn ChW 91 352 106 44 .301
Kirk Tor 100 327 98 49 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 92; Tucker, Houston, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 72; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; 3 tied at 61.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

