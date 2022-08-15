AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
101
381
127
61
.333
Gurriel Jr. Tor
102
377
116
48
.308
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; 2 tied at 23.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 93; Tucker, Houston, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 69; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Bregman, Houston, 64; Bichette, Toronto, 64.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.
