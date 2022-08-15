Trending:
The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 6:19 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 101 381 127 61 .333
Gurriel Jr. Tor 102 377 116 48 .308
Giménez Cle 103 336 105 46 .313
Devers Bos 99 397 121 65 .305
Benintendi KC 109 398 121 47 .304
Bogaerts Bos 111 412 125 63 .303
Vaughn ChW 92 356 107 45 .301
Judge NYY 111 416 125 96 .300
J.Abreu ChW 113 433 130 63 .300
Kirk Tor 101 331 99 49 .299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 93; Tucker, Houston, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 69; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Bregman, Houston, 64; Bichette, Toronto, 64.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

Top Stories