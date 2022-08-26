Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 1:27 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
111
419
135
69
.322

J.Abreu ChW
123
471
146
68
.310

        Insight by Thundercat...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 111 419 135 69 .322
J.Abreu ChW 123 471 146 68 .310
Giménez Cle 110 363 111 49 .306
Benintendi NYY 119 435 134 51 .308
Kirk Tor 110 361 109 51 .302
Devers Bos 108 433 130 68 .300
Bogaerts Bos 118 437 131 67 .300
Kwan Cle 110 410 122 65 .298
Judge NYY 121 452 134 100 .296
N.Lowe Tex 119 454 134 58 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 105; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; A.García, Texas, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 73; Santander, Baltimore, 71; Suárez, Seattle, 71.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; M.Pérez, Texas, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-5.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories