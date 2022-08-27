AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|111
|419
|135
|69
|.322
|Benintendi NYY
|120
|439
|135
|51
|.308
|J.Abreu ChW
|124
|475
|146
|68
|.307
|Giménez Cle
|110
|363
|111
|49
|.306
|Kirk Tor
|111
|363
|110
|51
|.303
|Bogaerts Bos
|119
|442
|133
|69
|.301
|Devers Bos
|108
|433
|130
|68
|.300
|Kwan Cle
|110
|410
|122
|65
|.298
|N.Lowe Tex
|120
|457
|136
|59
|.298
|Judge NYY
|122
|454
|135
|101
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; A.García, Texas, 78; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 71; Suárez, Seattle, 71.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; M.Pérez, Texas, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-5.
