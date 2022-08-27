Trending:
The Associated Press
August 27, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 111 419 135 69 .322
Benintendi NYY 120 439 135 51 .308
J.Abreu ChW 124 475 146 68 .307
Giménez Cle 110 363 111 49 .306
Kirk Tor 111 363 110 51 .303
Bogaerts Bos 119 442 133 69 .301
Devers Bos 108 433 130 68 .300
Kwan Cle 110 410 122 65 .298
N.Lowe Tex 120 457 136 59 .298
Judge NYY 122 454 135 101 .297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; A.García, Texas, 78; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 71; Suárez, Seattle, 71.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; M.Pérez, Texas, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-5.

