The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 12:18 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 120 452 153 92 .338
Freeman LAD 126 494 161 90 .326
McNeil NYM 115 411 132 55 .321
T.Turner LAD 126 512 159 82 .311
Arenado StL 117 444 136 62 .306
J.Iglesias Col 109 405 124 48 .306
M.Machado SD 117 449 134 78 .298
Lux LAD 111 357 105 61 .294
S.Marte NYM 111 443 129 72 .291
Bohm Phi 119 454 132 64 .291

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Olson, Atlanta, 87; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; Lindor, New York, 85; Arenado, St. Louis, 84; Cron, Colorado, 84; Riley, Atlanta, 83; Freeman, Los Angeles, 80; M.Machado, San Diego, 77.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Wright, Atlanta, 16-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-6; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 4 tied at 11-7.

