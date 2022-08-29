Trending:
The Associated Press
August 29, 2022
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
121
456
154
92
.338

Freeman LAD
127
499
163
91
.327

Goldschmidt StL 121 456 154 92 .338
Freeman LAD 127 499 163 91 .327
McNeil NYM 115 411 132 55 .321
T.Turner LAD 127 517 161 82 .311
J.Iglesias Col 109 405 124 48 .306
Arenado StL 118 448 137 62 .306
M.Machado SD 118 454 138 81 .304
Lux LAD 112 358 105 61 .293
Hoerner ChC 113 400 117 42 .293
S.Marte NYM 111 443 129 72 .291

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Olson, Atlanta, 87; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; Arenado, St. Louis, 85; Lindor, New York, 85; Cron, Colorado, 84; Riley, Atlanta, 83; M.Machado, San Diego, 81; Freeman, Los Angeles, 80.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Wright, Atlanta, 16-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-6; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 4 tied at 11-7.

