NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|122
|460
|154
|92
|.335
|Freeman LAD
|127
|499
|163
|91
|.327
|McNeil NYM
|115
|411
|132
|55
|.321
|T.Turner LAD
|127
|517
|161
|82
|.311
|Arenado StL
|119
|452
|139
|63
|.308
|J.Iglesias Col
|109
|405
|124
|48
|.306
|M.Machado SD
|118
|454
|138
|81
|.304
|Lux LAD
|112
|358
|105
|61
|.293
|Hoerner ChC
|114
|405
|118
|42
|.291
|S.Marte NYM
|111
|443
|129
|72
|.291
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.
Runs Batted In
Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; Olson, Atlanta, 87; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; Lindor, New York, 85; Cron, Colorado, 84; Riley, Atlanta, 83; M.Machado, San Diego, 81; Freeman, Los Angeles, 81.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Wright, Atlanta, 16-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-6; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 4 tied at 11-7.
