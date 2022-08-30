Trending:
The Associated Press
August 30, 2022
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 122 460 154 92 .335
Freeman LAD 127 499 163 91 .327
McNeil NYM 115 411 132 55 .321
T.Turner LAD 127 517 161 82 .311
Arenado StL 119 452 139 63 .308
J.Iglesias Col 109 405 124 48 .306
M.Machado SD 118 454 138 81 .304
Lux LAD 112 358 105 61 .293
Hoerner ChC 114 405 118 42 .291
S.Marte NYM 111 443 129 72 .291

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; Olson, Atlanta, 87; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; Lindor, New York, 85; Cron, Colorado, 84; Riley, Atlanta, 83; M.Machado, San Diego, 81; Freeman, Los Angeles, 81.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Wright, Atlanta, 16-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-6; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 4 tied at 11-7.

Top Stories