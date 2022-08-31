NATIONAL LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|123
|463
|154
|92
|.333
|Freeman LAD
|128
|503
|164
|92
|.326
|McNeil NYM
|116
|415
|133
|55
|.320
|T.Turner LAD
|128
|522
|161
|82
|.308
|J.Iglesias Col
|110
|410
|126
|48
|.307
|Arenado StL
|120
|456
|140
|63
|.307
|M.Machado SD
|120
|464
|141
|83
|.304
|Lux LAD
|113
|362
|107
|61
|.296
|S.Marte NYM
|112
|447
|131
|73
|.293
|Bohm Phi
|121
|463
|134
|66
|.289
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.
Runs Batted In
Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; Olson, Atlanta, 87; Cron, Colorado, 86; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; Lindor, New York, 85; Riley, Atlanta, 83; M.Machado, San Diego, 82; Freeman, Los Angeles, 81.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Wright, Atlanta, 16-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-5; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-7; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-7.
