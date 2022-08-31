Trending:
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
123
463
154
92
.333

Freeman LAD
128
503
164
92
.326

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; Olson, Atlanta, 87; Cron, Colorado, 86; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; Lindor, New York, 85; Riley, Atlanta, 83; M.Machado, San Diego, 82; Freeman, Los Angeles, 81.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Wright, Atlanta, 16-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-5; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-7; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-7.

