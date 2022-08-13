On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 6:15 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF...

READ MORE

Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 27 2 6 2
Kwan lf 4 1 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Kirk dh 3 0 0 0
Naylor 1b 3 0 1 0 Hernández rf 2 1 1 1
Miller pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 2 0 2 1 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1
Gonzalez dh 4 0 0 0 Tapia cf 3 0 1 0
Jones rf 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0
Maile c 3 0 1 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 2 0
Benson ph 1 0 1 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 100 000 000 1
Toronto 000 010 10x 2

E_Bichette (12). DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Cleveland 9, Toronto 3. 2B_Naylor (18), Guerrero Jr. (24), Tapia (17). HR_Chapman (23), Hernández (17). SB_Kwan (11), Giménez (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
McKenzie L,8-9 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 3
De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
White 4 2-3 3 1 1 3 3
Pop 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bass W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
García H,18 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Romano S,26-30 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

WP_Cimber.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

T_2:55. A_44,977 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News