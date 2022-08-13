Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

Cleveland
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Benson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Toronto
|000
|010
|10x
|—
|2
E_Bichette (12). DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Cleveland 9, Toronto 3. 2B_Naylor (18), Guerrero Jr. (24), Tapia (17). HR_Chapman (23), Hernández (17). SB_Kwan (11), Giménez (15).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie L,8-9
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|White
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Pop
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García H,18
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano S,26-30
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Cimber.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:55. A_44,977 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.