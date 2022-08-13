On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 6:15 pm
1 min read
      

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
1
6
1
4
7

Kwan lf
4
1
0
0
1
1
.296

READ MORE
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 4 7
Kwan lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .296
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Naylor 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272
1-Miller pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Giménez 2b 2 0 2 1 2 0 .307
Gonzalez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Maile c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .226
a-Benson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 6 2 2 5
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Kirk dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Hernández rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .272
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .242
Tapia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Espinal 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .266
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Cleveland 100 000 000_1 6 0
Toronto 000 010 10x_2 6 1

a-singled for Maile in the 9th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E_Bichette (12). LOB_Cleveland 9, Toronto 3. 2B_Naylor (18), Guerrero Jr. (24), Tapia (17). HR_Chapman (23), off McKenzie; Hernández (17), off McKenzie. RBIs_Giménez (51), Chapman (60), Hernández (53). SB_Kwan (11), Giménez (15). CS_Espinal (3).

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Gonzalez 2, Kwan, Jones 2); Toronto 1 (Hernández). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez. GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie, L, 8-9 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 3 101 3.14
De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.11
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
White 4 2-3 3 1 1 3 3 82 3.86
Pop 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.17
Bass, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.93
García, H, 18 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.92
Romano, S, 26-30 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 21 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Romano 1-0. WP_Cimber.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:55. A_44,977 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News