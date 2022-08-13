Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
6
1
4
7
Kwan lf
4
1
0
0
1
1
.296
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Hernández rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|10x_2
|6
|1
a-singled for Maile in the 9th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.
E_Bichette (12). LOB_Cleveland 9, Toronto 3. 2B_Naylor (18), Guerrero Jr. (24), Tapia (17). HR_Chapman (23), off McKenzie; Hernández (17), off McKenzie. RBIs_Giménez (51), Chapman (60), Hernández (53). SB_Kwan (11), Giménez (15). CS_Espinal (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Gonzalez 2, Kwan, Jones 2); Toronto 1 (Hernández). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez. GIDP_Bichette.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 8-9
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|101
|3.14
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.11
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|82
|3.86
|Pop
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.17
|Bass, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.93
|García, H, 18
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.92
|Romano, S, 26-30
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Romano 1-0. WP_Cimber.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:55. A_44,977 (53,506).
