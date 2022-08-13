Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

Cleveland

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 4 7 Kwan lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .296 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Naylor 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272 1-Miller pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Giménez 2b 2 0 2 1 2 0 .307 Gonzalez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Maile c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .226 a-Benson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 6 2 2 5 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Kirk dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Hernández rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .272 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .242 Tapia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Espinal 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .266 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209

Cleveland 100 000 000_1 6 0 Toronto 000 010 10x_2 6 1

a-singled for Maile in the 9th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E_Bichette (12). LOB_Cleveland 9, Toronto 3. 2B_Naylor (18), Guerrero Jr. (24), Tapia (17). HR_Chapman (23), off McKenzie; Hernández (17), off McKenzie. RBIs_Giménez (51), Chapman (60), Hernández (53). SB_Kwan (11), Giménez (15). CS_Espinal (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Gonzalez 2, Kwan, Jones 2); Toronto 1 (Hernández). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez. GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie, L, 8-9 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 3 101 3.14 De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.11

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA White 4 2-3 3 1 1 3 3 82 3.86 Pop 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.17 Bass, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.93 García, H, 18 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.92 Romano, S, 26-30 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 21 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Romano 1-0. WP_Cimber.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:55. A_44,977 (53,506).

