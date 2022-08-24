Trending:
Toronto 3, Boston 2

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 10:40 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 3 10 3 Totals 37 2 9 2
Springer dh 5 1 3 1 Refsnyder rf 5 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 Verdugo lf 5 0 2 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 1 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0
Kirk c 5 0 3 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
T.Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 K.Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Cordero 1b 3 1 2 2
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Dalbec ss 3 0 0 0
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 McGuire c 4 0 2 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 0 0 Duran cf 4 0 1 0
Toronto 000 110 000 1 3
Boston 020 000 000 0 2

E_Guerrero Jr. (6). DP_Toronto 3, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 10. 2B_Springer (17), Duran (13). HR_Cordero (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berríos 6 5 2 2 1 6
García 1 1 0 0 1 1
Mayza 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Bass 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Cimber W,10-5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Romano S,27-31 1 0 0 0 1 1
Boston
Bello 5 6 2 2 1 7
Barnes 1 2 0 0 0 1
Whitlock 2 1 0 0 0 2
Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brasier L,0-3 1 1 1 0 0 0

WP_Whitlock.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:12. A_31,840 (37,755).

Top Stories