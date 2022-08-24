Toronto 3, Boston 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|37
|2
|9
|2
|
|Springer dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Refsnyder rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|110
|000
|1
|—
|3
|Boston
|020
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Guerrero Jr. (6). DP_Toronto 3, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 10. 2B_Springer (17), Duran (13). HR_Cordero (6).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cimber W,10-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano S,27-31
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bello
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Barnes
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitlock
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Schreiber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier L,0-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
WP_Whitlock.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:12. A_31,840 (37,755).
