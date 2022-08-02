Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
3
8
3
3
6

Gurriel Jr. lf
4
0
2
0
0
1
.312

READ MORE
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 8 3 3 6
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .312
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .308
Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .259
Hernández rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .270
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246
Tapia cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .107
Jansen dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .223
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 2 1 1 11
Arozarena dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Siri cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
L.Raley rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Walls ss 3 1 2 1 0 1 .176
Toronto 100 000 002_3 8 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 001_1 2 1

E_Bethancourt (2). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (21). HR_Walls (5), off Romano. RBIs_Bichette (56), Jansen 2 (23), Walls (17). SB_Guerrero Jr. (3). CS_Bichette (7), Chapman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Bichette); Tampa Bay 1 (Siri). RISP_Toronto 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Runners moved up_Kirk, Lowe. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 8-8 8 1 0 0 1 10 103 3.06
Romano, S, 25-28 1 1 1 1 0 1 9 2.50
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen, L, 6-4 6 6 1 1 2 3 97 3.06
B.Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.70
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.30
Armstrong 1 2 2 2 1 1 22 4.21

HBP_Gausman (Paredes).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:45. A_16,433 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
8|9 Implementing Proactive Security with...
8|9 Cybersecurity Executive Order:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories