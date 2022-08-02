Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
3
8
3
3
6
Gurriel Jr. lf
4
0
2
0
0
1
.312
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|11
|
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|L.Raley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002_3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001_1
|2
|1
E_Bethancourt (2). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (21). HR_Walls (5), off Romano. RBIs_Bichette (56), Jansen 2 (23), Walls (17). SB_Guerrero Jr. (3). CS_Bichette (7), Chapman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Bichette); Tampa Bay 1 (Siri). RISP_Toronto 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Kirk, Lowe. GIDP_Arozarena.
DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 8-8
|8
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|103
|3.06
|Romano, S, 25-28
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|2.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 6-4
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|97
|3.06
|B.Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.30
|Armstrong
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.21
HBP_Gausman (Paredes).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:45. A_16,433 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.