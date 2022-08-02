Trending:
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 10:10 pm
Toronto

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 28 1 2 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 Arozarena dh 3 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Hernández rf 3 1 1 0 Siri cf 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Tapia cf 3 1 1 0 Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 L.Raley rf 3 0 0 0
Jansen dh 4 0 1 2 Walls ss 3 1 2 1
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0
Toronto 100 000 002 3
Tampa Bay 000 000 001 1

E_Bethancourt (2). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (21). HR_Walls (5). SB_Guerrero Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gausman W,8-8 8 1 0 0 1 10
Romano S,25-28 1 1 1 1 0 1
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen L,6-4 6 6 1 1 2 3
B.Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1
Armstrong 1 2 2 2 1 1

Rasmussen pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Gausman (Paredes).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:45. A_16,433 (25,000).

Sports News

