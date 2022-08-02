Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Bethancourt (2). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (21). HR_Walls (5). SB_Guerrero Jr. (3).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman W,8-8
|8
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Romano S,25-28
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen L,6-4
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|B.Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
Rasmussen pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Gausman (Paredes).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:45. A_16,433 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.