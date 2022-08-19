Trending:
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:17 pm
Toronto

New York

Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 30 0 4 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 1 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Judge cf 2 0 0 0
Kirk dh 4 1 3 0 Rizzo dh 4 0 1 0
Hernández rf 4 1 1 2 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
M.Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0
Merrifield cf 3 1 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0
Biggio 2b 2 0 1 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0
Espinal ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Trevino ph-c 1 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 0 0 1
Toronto 001 200 001 4
New York 000 000 000 0

E_Jansen (4). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Biggio (16), Guerrero Jr. (25). HR_Hernández (18). SF_Jansen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gausman W,9-9 7 4 0 0 1 7
García H,19 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Taillon L,11-4 5 6 3 3 0 5
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Loáisiga 1 1 0 0 0 0
A.Chapman 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Marinaccio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Taillon pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:52. A_46,194 (47,309).

Top Stories