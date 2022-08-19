Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Rizzo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|001
|200
|001
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Jansen (4). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Biggio (16), Guerrero Jr. (25). HR_Hernández (18). SF_Jansen (4).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman W,9-9
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|García H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon L,11-4
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Chapman
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Marinaccio
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Taillon pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_A.Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:52. A_46,194 (47,309).
