Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

4

8

4

2

7 Gurriel Jr. lf

5

0

0

1

0

1

.302 READ MORE

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 2 7 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .302 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Kirk dh 4 1 3 0 0 1 .304 Hernández rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .267 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 M.Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Merrifield cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240 Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Biggio 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .220 a-Espinal ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Jansen c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .202

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 1 8 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Judge cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .293 Rizzo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .195 b-Trevino ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264

Toronto 001 200 001_4 8 1 New York 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-popped out for Biggio in the 7th. b-grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th.

E_Jansen (4). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Biggio (16), Guerrero Jr. (25). HR_Hernández (18), off Taillon. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (49), Hernández 2 (58), Jansen (25). SF_Jansen.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Benintendi 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 9-9 7 4 0 0 1 7 86 2.99 García, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.81 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.40

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, L, 11-4 5 6 3 3 0 5 80 4.00 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.59 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.47 Loáisiga 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.79 A.Chapman 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 14 4.70 Marinaccio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.86

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-0, Marinaccio 3-1. WP_A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:52. A_46,194 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.