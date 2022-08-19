Trending:
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:17 pm
1 min read
      

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
4
8
4
2
7

Gurriel Jr. lf
5
0
0
1
0
1
.302

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 1 8
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Judge cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .293
Rizzo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .195
b-Trevino ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Toronto 001 200 001_4 8 1
New York 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-popped out for Biggio in the 7th. b-grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th.

E_Jansen (4). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Biggio (16), Guerrero Jr. (25). HR_Hernández (18), off Taillon. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (49), Hernández 2 (58), Jansen (25). SF_Jansen.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Benintendi 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 9-9 7 4 0 0 1 7 86 2.99
García, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.81
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.40
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, L, 11-4 5 6 3 3 0 5 80 4.00
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.59
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.47
Loáisiga 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.79
A.Chapman 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 14 4.70
Marinaccio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.86

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-0, Marinaccio 3-1. WP_A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:52. A_46,194 (47,309).

Top Stories