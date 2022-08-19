Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
8
4
2
7
Gurriel Jr. lf
5
0
0
1
0
1
.302
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Kirk dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Merrifield cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|8
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Judge cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Rizzo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|b-Trevino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Toronto
|001
|200
|001_4
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-popped out for Biggio in the 7th. b-grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th.
E_Jansen (4). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Biggio (16), Guerrero Jr. (25). HR_Hernández (18), off Taillon. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (49), Hernández 2 (58), Jansen (25). SF_Jansen.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Benintendi 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; New York 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 9-9
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|86
|2.99
|García, H, 19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.81
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.40
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 11-4
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|80
|4.00
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.59
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.47
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.79
|A.Chapman
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|4.70
|Marinaccio
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.86
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-0, Marinaccio 3-1. WP_A.Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:52. A_46,194 (47,309).
