Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
3
7
3
3
12
Madrigal 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.255
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Rivas ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Velázquez cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Higgins 1b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Morel 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|4
|3
|
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.260
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.148
|Chicago
|000
|101
|100_3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|013
|10x_5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Contreras in the 6th.
LOB_Chicago 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Morel (15), Bichette (32). HR_Contreras (21), off Gausman; Morel (13), off Gausman; Hernández (19), off Little; Guerrero Jr. (27), off Rucker. RBIs_Contreras (54), Morel 2 (36), Guerrero Jr. 2 (80), Hernández 3 (62). CS_Suzuki (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Madrigal 2); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Chicago 1 for 2; Toronto 2 for 5.
GIDP_Contreras.
DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Jansen, Espinal, Jansen).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|88
|3.98
|Little, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|40.50
|Rucker
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.57
|Estrada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 10-9
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|96
|3.14
|Phelps, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|15
|2.79
|Bass, H, 4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.46
|Richards, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.65
|Romano, S, 28-32
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.15
Inherited runners-scored_Rucker 1-0, Bass 2-1, Romano 1-0. HBP_Stroman (Jansen), Little (Bichette), Romano (Velázquez). PB_Contreras (7).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:03. A_33,759 (53,506).
