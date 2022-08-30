Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 7 3 3 12 Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Contreras c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .246 a-Rivas ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Happ lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .276 Suzuki rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Velázquez cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .203 Higgins 1b-c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Morel 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .249

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 6 5 4 3 Springer dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .283 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .237 Hernández rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .260 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Jansen c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .219 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .148

Chicago 000 101 100_3 7 0 Toronto 000 013 10x_5 6 0

a-struck out for Contreras in the 6th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Morel (15), Bichette (32). HR_Contreras (21), off Gausman; Morel (13), off Gausman; Hernández (19), off Little; Guerrero Jr. (27), off Rucker. RBIs_Contreras (54), Morel 2 (36), Guerrero Jr. 2 (80), Hernández 3 (62). CS_Suzuki (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Madrigal 2); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Chicago 1 for 2; Toronto 2 for 5.

GIDP_Contreras.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Jansen, Espinal, Jansen).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 5 3 1 1 2 1 88 3.98 Little, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 22 40.50 Rucker 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 19 4.57 Estrada 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 10-9 6 5 2 2 1 9 96 3.14 Phelps, H, 8 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 15 2.79 Bass, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 1.46 Richards, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.65 Romano, S, 28-32 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.15

Inherited runners-scored_Rucker 1-0, Bass 2-1, Romano 1-0. HBP_Stroman (Jansen), Little (Bichette), Romano (Velázquez). PB_Contreras (7).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:03. A_33,759 (53,506).

