Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 10:28 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
3
7
3
3
12

Madrigal 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.255

Contreras c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .246
a-Rivas ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Happ lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .276
Suzuki rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Velázquez cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .203
Higgins 1b-c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221
Morel 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .249
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 6 5 4 3
Springer dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .283
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .237
Hernández rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .260
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Jansen c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .219
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .148
Chicago 000 101 100_3 7 0
Toronto 000 013 10x_5 6 0

a-struck out for Contreras in the 6th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Morel (15), Bichette (32). HR_Contreras (21), off Gausman; Morel (13), off Gausman; Hernández (19), off Little; Guerrero Jr. (27), off Rucker. RBIs_Contreras (54), Morel 2 (36), Guerrero Jr. 2 (80), Hernández 3 (62). CS_Suzuki (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Madrigal 2); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Chicago 1 for 2; Toronto 2 for 5.

GIDP_Contreras.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Jansen, Espinal, Jansen).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 5 3 1 1 2 1 88 3.98
Little, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 22 40.50
Rucker 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 19 4.57
Estrada 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 10-9 6 5 2 2 1 9 96 3.14
Phelps, H, 8 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 15 2.79
Bass, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 1.46
Richards, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.65
Romano, S, 28-32 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.15

Inherited runners-scored_Rucker 1-0, Bass 2-1, Romano 1-0. HBP_Stroman (Jansen), Little (Bichette), Romano (Velázquez). PB_Contreras (7).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:03. A_33,759 (53,506).

