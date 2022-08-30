Trending:
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 10:28 pm
Chicago

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 30 5 6 5
Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0 Springer dh 3 0 0 0
Contreras c 2 1 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 3 2
Rivas ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Happ lf 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0
Suzuki rf 4 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 1 1 3
Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0
Velázquez cf 2 1 0 0 Jansen c 3 1 0 0
Higgins 1b-c 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Morel 3b 4 1 2 2
Chicago 000 101 100 3
Toronto 000 013 10x 5

DP_Chicago 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Morel (15), Bichette (32). HR_Contreras (21), Morel (13), Hernández (19), Guerrero Jr. (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Stroman 5 3 1 1 2 1
Little L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Rucker 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Estrada 1 0 0 0 1 2
Toronto
Gausman W,10-9 6 5 2 2 1 9
Phelps H,8 2-3 0 1 1 2 1
Bass H,4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Richards H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Romano S,28-32 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Stroman (Jansen), Little (Bichette), Romano (Velázquez).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:03. A_33,759 (53,506).

