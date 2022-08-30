Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Rivas ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velázquez cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Higgins 1b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|101
|100
|—
|3
|Toronto
|000
|013
|10x
|—
|5
DP_Chicago 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Morel (15), Bichette (32). HR_Contreras (21), Morel (13), Hernández (19), Guerrero Jr. (27).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Little L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Rucker
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Estrada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman W,10-9
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Phelps H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bass H,4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano S,28-32
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Stroman (Jansen), Little (Bichette), Romano (Velázquez).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:03. A_33,759 (53,506).
