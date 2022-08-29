Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|4
|14
|4
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velázquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tapia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Higgins ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Chicago
|001
|102
|000
|00
|—
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|310
|01
|—
|5
DP_Chicago 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Toronto 11. 2B_Contreras (22), Higgins (7), Biggio (17). HR_Jansen (11). SB_Ortega 2 (11), Bichette (9).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assad
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Uelmen
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Rodríguez BS,1-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hughes
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leiter Jr. L,2-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|5
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García W,3-4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Uelmen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:43. A_26,473 (53,506).
