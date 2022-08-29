Trending:
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4

The Associated Press
August 29, 2022 11:09 pm
Chicago

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 4 14 4 Totals 39 5 9 5
Madrigal 2b 5 0 3 0 Springer cf 5 0 0 0
Contreras c 5 0 2 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Velázquez pr 0 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 1 0
Gomes c 0 0 0 0 Merrifield pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Happ lf 5 0 1 0 Kirk dh 4 0 1 0
Suzuki rf 5 1 2 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0
Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 0
Hoerner ss 5 0 1 1 Bradley Jr. rf 1 0 0 0
Ortega cf 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 2 1 1
Rivas 1b 2 1 1 0 Tapia rf 3 1 1 0
Higgins ph-1b 3 0 1 2 Espinal ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Morel 3b 4 0 0 0 Jansen c 5 1 2 4
Chicago 001 102 000 00 4
Toronto 000 000 310 01 5

DP_Chicago 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Toronto 11. 2B_Contreras (22), Higgins (7), Biggio (17). HR_Jansen (11). SB_Ortega 2 (11), Bichette (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Assad 5 4 0 0 2 1
Uelmen 1 2 3 3 1 0
Rodríguez BS,1-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Hughes 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Leiter Jr. L,2-6 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 0
Toronto
Berríos 5 2-3 10 4 4 1 4
Mayza 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romano 1 1 0 0 0 1
García W,3-4 2 1 0 0 1 1

Uelmen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:43. A_26,473 (53,506).

Top Stories