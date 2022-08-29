Trending:
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4

The Associated Press
August 29, 2022 11:09 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
42
4
14
4
2
7

Madrigal 2b
5
0
3
0
0
0
.255

LOB_Chicago 9, Toronto 11. 2B_Contreras (22), Higgins (7), Biggio (17). HR_Jansen (11), off Uelmen. RBIs_Contreras (53), Hoerner (45), Higgins 2 (22), Jansen 4 (30), Chapman (64). SB_Ortega 2 (11), Bichette (9). CS_Happ (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Ortega, Higgins 2, Morel, Rivas); Toronto 5 (Bradley Jr., Jansen 2, Biggio 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 13; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Tapia. LIDP_Happ. GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Chicago 1 (Morel, Madrigal); Toronto 2 (Guerrero Jr., Jansen, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Assad 5 4 0 0 2 1 80 0.00
Uelmen 1 2 3 3 1 0 30 3.71
Rodríguez, BS, 1-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.38
Hughes 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 3.05
Leiter Jr., L, 2-6 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 0 11 4.23
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos 5 2-3 10 4 4 1 4 102 5.32
Mayza 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.03
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.50
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.40
Romano 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.20
García, W, 3-4 2 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, Mayza 2-2. IBB_off Leiter Jr. (Kirk), off García (Ortega), off Leiter Jr. (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:43. A_26,473 (53,506).

