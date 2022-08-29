Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 4 14 4 2 7 Madrigal 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .255 Contreras c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .244 1-Velázquez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Gomes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Happ lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Suzuki rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .255 Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .291 Hoerner ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .291 Ortega cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .230 Rivas 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .240 a-Higgins ph-1b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .225 Morel 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 9 5 6 2 Springer cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .279 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .295 2-Merrifield pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Kirk dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .296 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .262 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .216 Bradley Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Chapman 3b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .236 Tapia rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .263 b-Espinal ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Jansen c 5 1 2 4 0 0 .224

Chicago 001 102 000 00_4 14 0 Toronto 000 000 310 01_5 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Rivas in the 6th. b-popped out for Tapia in the 8th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 10th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 10th.

LOB_Chicago 9, Toronto 11. 2B_Contreras (22), Higgins (7), Biggio (17). HR_Jansen (11), off Uelmen. RBIs_Contreras (53), Hoerner (45), Higgins 2 (22), Jansen 4 (30), Chapman (64). SB_Ortega 2 (11), Bichette (9). CS_Happ (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Ortega, Higgins 2, Morel, Rivas); Toronto 5 (Bradley Jr., Jansen 2, Biggio 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 13; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Tapia. LIDP_Happ. GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Chicago 1 (Morel, Madrigal); Toronto 2 (Guerrero Jr., Jansen, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Assad 5 4 0 0 2 1 80 0.00 Uelmen 1 2 3 3 1 0 30 3.71 Rodríguez, BS, 1-2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.38 Hughes 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 3.05 Leiter Jr., L, 2-6 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 0 11 4.23

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos 5 2-3 10 4 4 1 4 102 5.32 Mayza 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.03 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.50 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.40 Romano 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.20 García, W, 3-4 2 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, Mayza 2-2. IBB_off Leiter Jr. (Kirk), off García (Ortega), off Leiter Jr. (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:43. A_26,473 (53,506).

