Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
42
4
14
4
2
7
Madrigal 2b
5
0
3
0
0
0
.255
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|1-Velázquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Gomes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|a-Higgins ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|Morel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|6
|2
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|2-Merrifield pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.236
|Tapia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|b-Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Jansen c
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.224
|Chicago
|001
|102
|000
|00_4
|14
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|310
|01_5
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Rivas in the 6th. b-popped out for Tapia in the 8th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 10th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 10th.
LOB_Chicago 9, Toronto 11. 2B_Contreras (22), Higgins (7), Biggio (17). HR_Jansen (11), off Uelmen. RBIs_Contreras (53), Hoerner (45), Higgins 2 (22), Jansen 4 (30), Chapman (64). SB_Ortega 2 (11), Bichette (9). CS_Happ (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Ortega, Higgins 2, Morel, Rivas); Toronto 5 (Bradley Jr., Jansen 2, Biggio 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 13; Toronto 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Reyes, Tapia. LIDP_Happ. GIDP_Bichette.
DP_Chicago 1 (Morel, Madrigal); Toronto 2 (Guerrero Jr., Jansen, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Assad
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|0.00
|Uelmen
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|30
|3.71
|Rodríguez, BS, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.38
|Hughes
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.05
|Leiter Jr., L, 2-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|11
|4.23
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|5
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|102
|5.32
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.03
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.50
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.40
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.20
|García, W, 3-4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, Mayza 2-2. IBB_off Leiter Jr. (Kirk), off García (Ortega), off Leiter Jr. (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:43. A_26,473 (53,506).
