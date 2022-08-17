Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Vavra ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|60x
|—
|6
LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Bichette (28), Espinal (22), Kirk (15).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Krehbiel L,4-4
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Pérez
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Head
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gillaspie
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|6
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|García W,2-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pop
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Head (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:47. A_40,141 (53,506).
