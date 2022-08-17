Trending:
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 6:12 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 32 6 8 6
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0
Santander dh 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 1
Hays rf 4 0 0 0 Kirk dh 3 0 1 2
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 1 1 0
McKenna lf 2 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 1 2 0
Vavra ph-lf 1 1 1 0 Tapia cf 2 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 Springer ph 1 1 1 1
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 1 0 0 0
Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 Espinal 2b 4 0 2 2
Jansen c 3 1 1 0
Baltimore 000 000 010 1
Toronto 000 000 60x 6

LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Bichette (28), Espinal (22), Kirk (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Voth 6 2 0 0 1 3
Krehbiel L,4-4 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Pérez 0 2 3 3 1 0
Head 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stripling 6 1-3 1 0 0 0 7
García W,2-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pop 1 3 1 1 0 0
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2

Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Head (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:47. A_40,141 (53,506).

