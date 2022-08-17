Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|McKenna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|b-Vavra ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|3
|4
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.297
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|a-Springer ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Bradley Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|60x_6
|8
|0
a-singled for Tapia in the 7th. b-singled for McKenna in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Bichette (28), Espinal (22), Kirk (15). RBIs_Chirinos (19), Springer (50), Espinal 2 (43), Gurriel Jr. (48), Kirk 2 (43).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mullins); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Jansen). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Toronto 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Santander, Mountcastle, Mateo.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|86
|2.81
|Krehbiel, L, 4-4
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2.81
|Pérez
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|9
|1.77
|Head
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.70
|Gillaspie
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.75
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|6
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|72
|2.93
|García, W, 2-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.88
|Pop
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|1.59
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.47
Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-2, Head 2-2, García 1-0. HBP_Head (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:47. A_40,141 (53,506).
