Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 6:12 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
1
4
1
0
10

Mullins cf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.263

READ MORE
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 0 10
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Santander dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Hays rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
McKenna lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268
b-Vavra ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .297
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .184
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 8 6 3 4
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .235
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .283
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .307
Kirk dh 3 0 1 2 1 0 .297
Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265
Bichette ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .261
Tapia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .272
a-Springer ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .256
Bradley Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Espinal 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .274
Jansen c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .207
Baltimore 000 000 010_1 4 0
Toronto 000 000 60x_6 8 0

a-singled for Tapia in the 7th. b-singled for McKenna in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Bichette (28), Espinal (22), Kirk (15). RBIs_Chirinos (19), Springer (50), Espinal 2 (43), Gurriel Jr. (48), Kirk 2 (43).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mullins); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Jansen). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Toronto 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Santander, Mountcastle, Mateo.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth 6 2 0 0 1 3 86 2.81
Krehbiel, L, 4-4 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 2.81
Pérez 0 2 3 3 1 0 9 1.77
Head 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 23 2.70
Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.75
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 6 1-3 1 0 0 0 7 72 2.93
García, W, 2-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.88
Pop 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 1.59
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.47

Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-2, Head 2-2, García 1-0. HBP_Head (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:47. A_40,141 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories