Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Baltimore

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

1

4

1

0

10 Mullins cf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.263 READ MORE

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 0 10 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Santander dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Hays rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 McKenna lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268 b-Vavra ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .297 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .184

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 8 6 3 4 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .235 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .283 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .307 Kirk dh 3 0 1 2 1 0 .297 Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Bichette ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .261 Tapia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .272 a-Springer ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Bradley Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Espinal 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .274 Jansen c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .207

Baltimore 000 000 010_1 4 0 Toronto 000 000 60x_6 8 0

a-singled for Tapia in the 7th. b-singled for McKenna in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 6. 2B_Bichette (28), Espinal (22), Kirk (15). RBIs_Chirinos (19), Springer (50), Espinal 2 (43), Gurriel Jr. (48), Kirk 2 (43).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mullins); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Jansen). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Toronto 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Santander, Mountcastle, Mateo.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth 6 2 0 0 1 3 86 2.81 Krehbiel, L, 4-4 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 2.81 Pérez 0 2 3 3 1 0 9 1.77 Head 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 23 2.70 Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.75

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 6 1-3 1 0 0 0 7 72 2.93 García, W, 2-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.88 Pop 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 1.59 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.47

Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-2, Head 2-2, García 1-0. HBP_Head (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:47. A_40,141 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.