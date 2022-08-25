Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 6, Boston 5

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 11:54 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s...

READ MORE

Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 6 13 6 Totals 42 5 15 5
Springer dh 3 0 1 1 Pham lf 5 1 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 2 2 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 6 0 1 0 Devers 3b 5 0 2 1
T.Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 Martinez dh 5 0 2 0
Bichette ss 4 0 2 2 Verdugo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 5 0 2 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0
Tapia cf 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 1 2 0
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Refsnyder rf 3 1 1 0
Kirk ph 0 0 0 0 Cordero ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Merrifield pr-cf 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 3 1
Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 K.Hrnández pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Biggio ph-2b 2 1 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 2
Jansen c 5 2 3 1 Duran cf-rf 4 0 1 1
Toronto 200 201 000 1 6
Boston 021 101 000 0 5

E_Bichette (15), Crawford (3). DP_Toronto 2, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 12. 2B_Bichette (30), Chapman (20), Devers (33), Duran (14), Bogaerts (32). 3B_McGuire (1). HR_Jansen (10). SB_Arroyo 2 (5), Dalbec (3), Bichette (8). SF_Dalbec (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gausman 5 9 4 4 0 6
Richards BS,0-1 1 1 1 0 0 3
Bass 1 2 0 0 1 1
Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romano W,5-3 2 2 0 0 1 2
Boston
Crawford 4 2-3 10 4 4 2 5
Strahm 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Familia 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3
Sawamura 1 1 0 0 1 0
Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 0
Schreiber L,3-3 1 0 1 0 0 0

HBP_Cimber (Duran). WP_Richards, Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

        Insight by APC Schneider Electric: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

T_4:22. A_30,527 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories