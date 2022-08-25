Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 6, Boston 5

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 11:54 pm
1 min read
      

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
41
6
13
6
7
9

Springer dh
3
0
1
1
3
0
.276

READ MORE
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 6 13 6 7 9
Springer dh 3 0 1 1 3 0 .276
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 2 2 1 1 .284
Gurriel Jr. lf 6 0 1 0 0 0 .295
T.Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .261
Bichette ss 4 0 2 2 1 2 .261
Chapman 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .235
Tapia cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
c-Kirk ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .302
2-Merrifield pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .270
b-Biggio ph-2b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .219
Jansen c 5 2 3 1 0 0 .213
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 5 15 5 2 14
Pham lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .263
Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .193
Devers 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .300
Martinez dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .276
3-Verdugo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .300
Arroyo 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .289
Refsnyder rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .309
a-Cordero ph-rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .223
McGuire c 4 0 3 1 0 1 .266
1-K.Hernández pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .205
Duran cf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .223
Toronto 200 201 000 1_6 13 1
Boston 021 101 000 0_5 15 1

a-struck out for Refsnyder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Espinal in the 8th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for McGuire in the 8th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 9th. 3-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

E_Bichette (15), Crawford (3). LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 12. 2B_Bichette (30), Chapman (20), Devers (33), Duran (14), Bogaerts (32). 3B_McGuire (1). HR_Jansen (10), off Strahm. RBIs_Bichette 2 (66), Guerrero Jr. 2 (78), Jansen (26), Springer (56), McGuire (14), Dalbec 2 (34), Devers (65), Duran (16). SB_Arroyo 2 (5), Dalbec (3), Bichette (8). SF_Dalbec.

        Insight by APC Schneider Electric: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 8 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr. 3, Bichette 2, Tapia, Biggio); Boston 8 (Arroyo, Cordero 2, Pham 2, Plawecki, Duran, Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 12; Boston 3 for 20.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Jansen. GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Tapia, K.Hernández, Martinez.

DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Devers, Dalbec).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman 5 9 4 4 0 6 88 3.15
Richards, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 3 30 4.81
Bass 1 2 0 0 1 1 18 0.90
Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.17
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.83
Romano, W, 5-3 2 2 0 0 1 2 28 2.25
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crawford 4 2-3 10 4 4 2 5 85 5.30
Strahm 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.60
Familia 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3 28 1.80
Sawamura 1 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.26
Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.81
Schreiber, L, 3-3 1 0 1 0 0 0 21 2.29

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Strahm 1-0, Familia 1-0. IBB_off Romano (Arroyo). HBP_Cimber (Duran). WP_Richards, Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_4:22. A_30,527 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories