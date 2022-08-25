Toronto 6, Boston 5

Toronto

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 6 13 6 7 9 Springer dh 3 0 1 1 3 0 .276 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 2 2 1 1 .284 Gurriel Jr. lf 6 0 1 0 0 0 .295 T.Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .261 Bichette ss 4 0 2 2 1 2 .261 Chapman 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .235 Tapia cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 c-Kirk ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .302 2-Merrifield pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .270 b-Biggio ph-2b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .219 Jansen c 5 2 3 1 0 0 .213

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 5 15 5 2 14 Pham lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .263 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Devers 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .300 Martinez dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .276 3-Verdugo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .300 Arroyo 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .289 Refsnyder rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .309 a-Cordero ph-rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .223 McGuire c 4 0 3 1 0 1 .266 1-K.Hernández pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .205 Duran cf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .223

Toronto 200 201 000 1_6 13 1 Boston 021 101 000 0_5 15 1

a-struck out for Refsnyder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Espinal in the 8th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for McGuire in the 8th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 9th. 3-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

E_Bichette (15), Crawford (3). LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 12. 2B_Bichette (30), Chapman (20), Devers (33), Duran (14), Bogaerts (32). 3B_McGuire (1). HR_Jansen (10), off Strahm. RBIs_Bichette 2 (66), Guerrero Jr. 2 (78), Jansen (26), Springer (56), McGuire (14), Dalbec 2 (34), Devers (65), Duran (16). SB_Arroyo 2 (5), Dalbec (3), Bichette (8). SF_Dalbec.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 8 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr. 3, Bichette 2, Tapia, Biggio); Boston 8 (Arroyo, Cordero 2, Pham 2, Plawecki, Duran, Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 12; Boston 3 for 20.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Jansen. GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Tapia, K.Hernández, Martinez.

DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Devers, Dalbec).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 5 9 4 4 0 6 88 3.15 Richards, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 3 30 4.81 Bass 1 2 0 0 1 1 18 0.90 Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.17 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.83 Romano, W, 5-3 2 2 0 0 1 2 28 2.25

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crawford 4 2-3 10 4 4 2 5 85 5.30 Strahm 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.60 Familia 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3 28 1.80 Sawamura 1 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.26 Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.81 Schreiber, L, 3-3 1 0 1 0 0 0 21 2.29

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Strahm 1-0, Familia 1-0. IBB_off Romano (Arroyo). HBP_Cimber (Duran). WP_Richards, Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_4:22. A_30,527 (37,755).

