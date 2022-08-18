Trending:
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:39 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

New York

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 34 2 7 1
Springer dh 5 2 5 1 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 2 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 3 1 3 Judge rf 4 0 0 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 2 0
Kirk c 4 0 2 2 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0
Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 Torres dh 4 0 0 0
M.Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 Cabrera ss 4 0 2 0
Espinal 2b 3 1 0 1 Trevino c 3 1 0 0
Merrifield cf 3 1 0 0 Florial cf 3 1 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0
Toronto 050 010 300 9
New York 002 000 000 2

E_Berríos (1), LeMahieu (3). DP_Toronto 0, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 7, New York 8. 2B_Springer (16), M.Chapman (19), Kirk (16), Hernández (24), Cabrera (1), Rizzo (19). HR_Guerrero Jr. (26). SF_Kirk (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berríos W,9-5 6 2-3 6 2 1 1 9
Bass 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kikuchi 1 1 0 0 1 2
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Montas L,4-10 6 8 6 6 1 2
Abreu 1 2 3 2 1 1
Luetge 2 3 0 0 1 3

HBP_Berríos (Florial).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:09. A_41,419 (47,309).

Top Stories