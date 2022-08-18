Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|3
|6
|
|Springer dh
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|M.Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Merrifield cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|1
|2
|13
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.301
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Florial cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Toronto
|050
|010
|300_9
|13
|1
|New York
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|1
E_Berríos (1), LeMahieu (3). LOB_Toronto 7, New York 8. 2B_Springer (16), M.Chapman (19), Kirk (16), Hernández (24), Cabrera (1), Rizzo (19). HR_Guerrero Jr. (26), off Montas. RBIs_Espinal (44), Springer (51), Guerrero Jr. 3 (75), Kirk 2 (45), Hernández 2 (56), Judge (102). SF_Kirk.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (M.Chapman 2, Kirk, Bichette); New York 4 (Torres, Judge, Trevino, Cabrera). RISP_Toronto 4 for 14; New York 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Benintendi. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 9-5
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|9
|95
|5.39
|Bass
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.23
|Kikuchi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|5.18
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.45
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 4-10
|6
|
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|92
|3.87
|Abreu
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|28
|3.16
|Luetge
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|43
|2.74
Inherited runners-scored_Bass 2-0. HBP_Berríos (Florial).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:09. A_41,419 (47,309).
