Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:39 pm
Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
9
13
9
3
6

Springer dh
5
2
5
1
0
0
.267

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 9 13 9 3 6
Springer dh 5 2 5 1 0 0 .267
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 3 1 3 0 0 .282
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .306
Kirk c 4 0 2 2 0 1 .299
Hernández rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267
Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .260
M.Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Espinal 2b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .272
Merrifield cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .239
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 1 2 13
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .282
Judge rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .295
Rizzo 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .222
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .301
Torres dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Cabrera ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250
Trevino c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .265
Florial cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Toronto 050 010 300_9 13 1
New York 002 000 000_2 7 1

E_Berríos (1), LeMahieu (3). LOB_Toronto 7, New York 8. 2B_Springer (16), M.Chapman (19), Kirk (16), Hernández (24), Cabrera (1), Rizzo (19). HR_Guerrero Jr. (26), off Montas. RBIs_Espinal (44), Springer (51), Guerrero Jr. 3 (75), Kirk 2 (45), Hernández 2 (56), Judge (102). SF_Kirk.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (M.Chapman 2, Kirk, Bichette); New York 4 (Torres, Judge, Trevino, Cabrera). RISP_Toronto 4 for 14; New York 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Benintendi. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, W, 9-5 6 2-3 6 2 1 1 9 95 5.39
Bass 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.23
Kikuchi 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 5.18
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.45
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 4-10 6 8 6 6 1 2 92 3.87
Abreu 1 2 3 2 1 1 28 3.16
Luetge 2 3 0 0 1 3 43 2.74

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 2-0. HBP_Berríos (Florial).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:09. A_41,419 (47,309).

