On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City over Red Bulls 1-0

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 8:15 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored early and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City blanked the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday.

Torres staked Orlando City (10-10-6) to a lead in the 17th minute with his fifth goal of the season. Júnior Urso and Alexandre Pato notched assists on the score.

Gallese made one save to help end a three-match losing streak. Orlando’s last win was a 1-0...

READ MORE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored early and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City blanked the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday.

Torres staked Orlando City (10-10-6) to a lead in the 17th minute with his fifth goal of the season. Júnior Urso and Alexandre Pato notched assists on the score.

Gallese made one save to help end a three-match losing streak. Orlando’s last win was a 1-0 decision over Inter Miami on July 9. Orlando had gone 0-3-2 since then..

Carlos Miguel Coronel failed to make a save for the Red Bulls (10-9-7).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

New York outshot Orlando 15-2, but both teams only had one shot on goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News