TOUR Championship Scores

Saturday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler 65-66-66—197
Rory McIlroy 67-67-63—197
Sungjae Im 67-65-66—198
Justin Thomas 67-68-63—198
Tom Hoge 66-66-66—198
Aaron Wise 65-67-66—198
Xander Schauffele 66-63-70—199
Max Homa 71-62-66—199
Hideki Matsuyama 70-66-63—199
Sepp Straka 68-68-64—200
J.T. Poston 65-69-66—200
Collin Morikawa 66-69-65—200
Joaquin Niemann 64-67-69—200
Jon Rahm 67-63-71—201
Patrick Cantlay 70-66-66—202
Matt Fitzpatrick 64-71-67—202
Cameron Young 67-67-70—204
Billy Horschel 68-70-66—204
Tony Finau 72-66-67—205
Jordan Spieth 68-68-69—205
Viktor Hovland 71-68-67—206
Brian Harman 68-70-68—206
Cameron Smith 67-71-68—206
Adam Scott 68-70-68—206
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-72-69—209
Sam Burns 69-74-67—210
Sahith Theegala 71-72-67—210
Corey Conners 74-66-71—211
Scott Stallings 70-74-69—213

