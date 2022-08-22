On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tuchel charged by FA for comments about referee

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 1:53 pm
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was charged by the English Football Association on Monday after saying he would prefer that a certain referee did not officiate games involving the team.

After a feisty 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug. 14, Tuchel said “maybe it would be better” if Anthony Taylor did not referee Chelsea games again.

The FA has concluded an investigation into Tuchel’s comments by charging him with improper conduct through either...

He has until Thursday to respond.

Tuchel has already been hit with a fine of 35,000 pounds ($41,000) and a suspended one-match touchline ban for his post-match scuffle with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte that saw the two coaches sent off in west London.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories